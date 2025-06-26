North Bengal a powerhouse for Indian Table Tennis: National team coach

Alipurduar: Table tennis remains a strength for North Bengal, with the region continuing to produce a steady stream of talented players, says Sourav Chakraborty, assistant coach of the Indian national table tennis team.

Talking to Millennium Post during a visit to his hometown Alipurduar, Chakraborty highlighted the enduring legacy and emerging prospects of the sport in the region. “Three out of five players on the Indian national team once came from North Bengal. While that number has now come down to two, we’re seeing a strong wave of talent in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 categories,” Chakraborty noted.

“Whether it’s North or South Bengal, players from Bengal continue to make a significant impact on Indian table tennis.”

To further develop the sport at the grassroots level, especially in his native Alipurduar, Chakraborty emphasised the need for a more proactive role from local associations. “The Alipurduar Table Tennis Association must increase its activities. A more dynamic association will create opportunities for players to rise to state and national levels. The talent is already here—what’s needed is structure and support. In fact, this approach should be adopted by table tennis associations across the state,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of financial backing. “Table tennis is an individual sport. Without sponsorship and financial support, even the most promising players struggle to progress. Local elected representatives must come forward and champion the cause. Their involvement can mobilise government support, which is already increasingly responsive to sports development.”

Looking ahead to the Asian Games, Chakraborty expressed high hopes. “Our last outing at the Asian Games brought two medals, thanks to strong preparation.

This time, our training is even better. The players’ world rankings have improved, boosting their morale. With enhanced government support, I’m confident we’ll win more medals this year. By the 2026 Asian Games, India’s medal tally in table tennis will be even more impressive,” he said.