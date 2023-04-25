North Beng Univ forms panel to find out reasons for students’ poor performances

siliguri: With the aim of finding out reasons behind poor performance of the undergraduate students in the first semester, the University of North Bengal has constituted a committee. The committee found out three major reasons behind this.



The reasons have been discussed at the first meeting of the committee, which was held on Monday at the university premises.

“The committee has done rigorous exercise to identify the issues for poor performance of the students, which are mostly

related to the slow transition from online to physical classes. More than half of our problems will get solved if we can encourage the students to attend regular classes,” said Nilangshu Sekhar Das, the Chairman of the committee.

The three reasons which the Committee has identified are, students

are yet to be fully acquainted with face-to-face teaching-learning process which was kept in abeyance during the pandemic period; full syllabus was considered in the last examination whereas examinations

during the pandemic were taken on truncated syllabus; and actual time available for classes were less than the required time.