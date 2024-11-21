North Barrackpore Municipality vice-chairman’s death: 3 held

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police has arrested three persons, including two women, on Wednesday from Raidighi in South 24-Parganas and Titagarh area for their alleged involvement in the unnatural death of the North Barrackpore Municipality vice-chairman Satyajit Banerjee. The trio was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

Banerjee, who was the vice-chairman of North Barrackpore Municipality, was found hanging by a rope in the attic of his rented home on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances. He was reportedly missing since Friday night. Police from the spot found two-and a-half-page letter which was a suicide note.

Cops suspect that Banerjee might have been blackmailed over a video footage. In the letter, a few names were mentioned. Banerjee held the position of the vice-chairman of North Barrackpore Municipality from August 2021.

His original home was under construction and thus he and his family were living in a rented house where his body was found.

The family of the deceased claimed that the people named in the letter are known to them. They alleged that a woman named in the letter blackmailed Banerjee.