North 24-Pgns: TMC to focus on booth-level reassessment & leader performance

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has come up with a new strategy for North 24-Parganas in which the district leaders have been asked to carry out booth-level organisational reassessment and agenda-wise campaigns.

The core committee of the district has been directed to conduct an assessment of the performance of the leaders in the grassroots level.

In recent times, several incidents occurred in North 24-Parganas including those in which MLAs of Sandeshkhali and Meenakha were attacked.

During Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP managed to bag only Bongaon Parliamentary Constituency. TMC has been working to find out the lapses of the local leaders which could tarnish the image of the party at the grassroots level.

A major revamp in the organisation is likely to happen at the block and district levels. The ruling party may change some of the party presidents and convenors in other districts.

Giving utmost priority to carrying out a ‘cleansing’ work within the organisation and also for evaluating the performance of local leaders in various districts, a survey has already been started.

Sources within the TMC said that the performances of the municipality chairmen are under scanner and some of them may be changed based on the feedback received from the people at the ground level.

A team has gone to several districts and evaluated the performance of public representatives, including civic body chairmen, based on the feedback received from the people.