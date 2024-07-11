North 24-Pgns: Police make third arrest in assault case

Kolkata: Police apprehended another close associate of Jayant Singh in connection with an incident where a group assaulted a person inside a club in North 24-Parganas district of Bengal, making it the third arrest in the case.



The latest arrest took place late Tuesday night, Barrackpore Police Commissioner CP Alok Rajoria said. He added that eight persons have been identified from the footage of the incident and stringent action will be taken against all involved.

Rajoria said since the video was old, sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added to the case. “We have also added relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

Singh, who was arrested in 2023 in another case and was out on bail with a bond promising no further illegal activities, is now facing additional charges for violating it.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after a video clip, which has gone viral, showed some people holding the girl’s legs and hands while others beat her with sticks. Police initiated action based on this video, and arrested two persons.

Police sources said the video, the authenticity of which was not verified by

Millennium Post, was at least a couple of years old.

In another development, police arrested a person who was seen in a video receiving firearms training inside a closed market in Kamarhati.

In yet another case where a teenager was assaulted with tongs, Rajoria said police had initiated a suo motu case and are actively searching the accused.With agency inputs