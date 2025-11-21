North 24-Pgns & Nadia to attract investments exceeding Rs 1,460 cr

Kolkata: North 24-Parganas and Nadia are likely to attract investments exceeding Rs 1,460 crore in the MSME sector over the next one-and-a-half years, with an estimated employment potential of around 20,000-23,000 people.

The announcement came after an MSME Synergy held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town on Friday. The district of North 24-Parganas is expected to receive an investment of Rs 710 crore while Nadia may attract investments worth Rs 750 crore. During the session, an Audio-Visual presentation was made by the North 24-Parganas District Authority highlighting the industrial scenario of the district, especially the development of MSMEs and also focusing on potential and emerging sectors for investment.

MSME & Textiles department shared information and sensitized entrepreneurs about the recent reforms introduced to further enhance the ease of doing business in the state, in addition to the regulatory measures already implemented.

According to data, in 2025-26 during April-June, bank lending to MSMEs in these two districts is estimated at Rs 7,976 crore (North 24 Parganas – Rs. 6,656 crores; Nadia – Rs. 1,320 crore). As of November 18, 2025, a total of 4,383 cases have been sanctioned so far in these two districts under Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme, with a sanctioned amount of about Rs 123.21 crore. North 24-Parganas has seen the clearance of 3130 cases with sanctioned amount running up to Rs 89.59 crore while Nadia has got 1253 cases with sanctioned amount standing at Rs 33.62 crore.

The Synergy was inaugurated by Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and presided over by Chandranath Sinha, minister of the MSME & Textiles & Correctional Administration departments. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant attended the event as Guest of Honour. Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary of MSME & Textiles Department also attended the event.

The event was also graced by Narayan Goswami, Sabhadhipati, North 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad.