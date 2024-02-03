North 24-Pgns: Body of 8-yr-old recovered from Kamarhati area

Kolkata: The body of an eight-year-old child who was missing since January 30 was recovered from a waterbody at Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas on Saturday morning.



The local people alleged negligence on the part of the police in tracing the child and staged a demonstration on BT Road. The police pacified the agitators by guaranteeing a thorough probe into the incident.

Locals alleged that the child’s hands and feet were tied and a piece of cloth was put into its mouth. They claimed that a missing diary was lodged with the police station on January 30, soon after the child went missing and they said that if the sleuths had seriously launched a search operation, the death could have been avoided.

The child’s father is a rickshaw driver and there was financial stringency in the family. However, the family is not known to be involved ever in any dispute.

The police have started a thorough investigation into the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.