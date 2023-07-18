North 24-Pgns: ‘Ballot paper sandesh’ with symbols of political parties introduced

Kolkata: With a Trinamool candidate from Ashoknagar recently having swallowed a ballot paper, a sweet shop in the North 24-Parganas has introduced a new sweetmeat under the name ‘ballot paper sandesh’.



Sandesh, a sweet made of cottage cheese, milk and sugar, has been shaped like a ballot paper with symbols of political parties.

The owner of the sweetmeat shop admitted that he was inspired to introduce such a sweet after hearing the incident of the ruling party candidate chewing the ballot paper. He said that the sweet is now selling like hotcakes.

During the rural polls, the TMC candidate Mahadev Mati was contesting against the CPIM candidate Rabindranath Majumdar. With Majumdar declared as a winner in bopoth number 31, Mati was accused of tearing up the ballot paper and putting it in his mouth and starting to chew on it. Later, the state election body ordered repolling in that booth.

However, the incident kicked up a storm of curiosity with memes being made on it. But to date, the ‘ballot sandesh’ is being considered as the best form of tribute to the incident, etching it in the page of Bengal history of rural elections.