North 24-Parganas shows exceptional performance in SHG credit linkage

Kolkata: Amid the MSME month, being observed from November 10 to 28 by the MSME and Textile department across the state, the North 24-Parganas district demonstrated exceptional performance in mobilising Self-Help Group (SHG) credit linkage applications.

According to data, SHG loan, amounting to Rs 13,734 lakh, has been sanctioned by banks so far in the district. It received loan applications from SHG worth Rs 23,689 lakh. The overall target amount for loan disbursement was Rs 27,071 lakh. “The sanction amount represents a 50.73 per cent achievement against the total target amount for disbursement,” an official stated. It was also stated that about 542 applications have been submitted by the district against the state target of 366.

“The district reflects strong initial progress in translating MSME support into tangible outcomes for entrepreneurs. Of the 542 applications submitted, 66 applications have already been sanctioned, while 48 applications have been disbursed, which is 8.86 per cent of total applications submitted,” the official added.

Meanwhile, “Shilper Samadhan camps” are being organised across the state in the MSME month. Recently, an MSME Synergy held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, where an announcement came that North 24-Parganas and Nadia were likely to attract investments exceeding Rs 1,460 crore in the MSME sector over the next one and a half years, with an estimated employment potential of around 20,000-23,000 people.