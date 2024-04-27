None will forgive Opposition for ‘snatching jobs’, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) dubbing them as “job-eater” and said the people of Bengal would not forgive them parties for “conspiring to snatch” the livelihood of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff. Banerjee was addressing two election rallies in West Midnapore’s Pingla and Garbeta each.



Banerjee slammed the Opposition parties over the cancellation of jobs and compared them with tigers. Calling the two parties — Congress and CPI(M) “eyes and ears” of the BJP, Banerjee asked a gathering in Pingla: “You have heard about man-eater tigers, but have you heard about the job-eater BJP? Did you see the glee on the face of the BJP; CPI(M) and Congress leaders after so many people were rendered jobless by the court?” Banerjee had addressed the rally in support of Dev, her party candidate from Ghatal.

Trinamool Congress chief once again clarified her opinion about the Calcutta High Court’s judgment regarding the cancellation of jobs. “I don’t want to comment on the judgement but after taking away the jobs of 26,000 youths, you are asking them to return the salary along with 12 per cent interest. Can you take jobs like that? Give them a chance to rectify. How can 26,000 people be treated in such a way?” she asked. The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in state-run schools, declaring the selection process as “null and void”. Banerjee further alleged that the “conspiracy” was evident from the reactions of the leaders of BJP, CPI(M) and Congress after the court gave its verdict.

“The people of Bengal will not forgive these parties for their roles. They file PILs in the court and stall any new initiative by the state government to give jobs. BJP was again “conspiring” to stall the state government’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people. They don’t want to wipe the tears from the faces of the unemployed youth, but want to use them for winning the elections,” Banerjee alleged. She further criticized the High Court’s order on the cancellation of jobs saying: “We expect justice from honourable courts. But it is not happening. If the BJP files PILs they get bail but if the Trinamool Congress files cases they are jailed. We will allow nobody to snatch the jobs.”

Criticizing the ECI’s decision to hold seven-phase elections amidst the heatwave, Banerjee said that the entire world is laughing at the election process in India. She alleged that the BJP forced the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold a seven-phase election in Bengal without caring about the scorching heat. Banerjee also accused the Centre of depriving Bengal of funds for social welfare schemes, and said that her government would arrange the money.

“What happened to the promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in people’s bank accounts by the Narendra Modi government?” she questioned. She also alleged that the BJP was attempting religious polarization in the election.

Banerjee also told the gathering that the BJP is not returning to power. “BJP knows that they are not coming back to power this time. This is why they are scared and they are talking rubbish.

Attacking the CPI(M), Banerjee said: “Earlier in Midnapore dead bodies were found. People did not get justice. CPIM was one of the biggest dacoits. I made the mistake of playing Rabindra Sangeet after the change of guard in the state.”