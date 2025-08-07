None will be evicted for Kangsabati River bridge construction: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured that no eviction will take place for the construction of a road bridge on the Kangsabati River in West Midnapore. She has directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in the district to ensure that no eviction happens in the area.

While going to Jhargram to attend a language movement rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Banerjee assured the local people that no one would be evicted for constructing the bridge.

The local residents also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for issuing necessary instructions to the officials in this regard.

Construction of a new bridge over the Kangsabati River is set to begin soon, with the state government already allocating funds for the project. However, residents living along the nearby Shilabati River, as well as local shopkeepers, were apprehensive that they may face eviction once the construction work gets underway.

As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was en route to Jhargram from Midnapore on Tuesday, a group of local residents gathered along the roadside to voice concerns about possible eviction due to the upcoming bridge construction over the Kangsabati River. Noticing the crowd, Banerjee stopped her convoy to hear them out.

The residents, including shopkeepers and families living near the Shilabati River, appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure they are not displaced by the project.

Responding immediately, Banerjee directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police not to initiate any eviction for the bridge construction. She also assured the crowd that the state government would explore rehabilitation options if required.

Later, Banerjee visited an ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ camp in Midnapore, where she observed firsthand the implementation of her citizen grievance redressal initiative.

The Public Works Department has taken up the construction of a 300-metre-long, eight-metre-wide road bridge over the Kangsabati River.

The bridge, estimated to cost Rs 10.5 crore, will feature footpaths on both sides and is expected to significantly reduce the travel distance between Midnapore and Jhargram.