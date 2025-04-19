None injured in Park Street sweet shop fire

Kolkata: Fire broke out on Friday in a shop located on the ground floor of a building at the intersection of Park Street and Russell Street.

Around 12:40 pm, a fire broke out in a popular sweets shop on the ground floor of the Queens Mansion building located at 12B, Park Street. Immediately, the shop was evacuated and police along with the fire brigade were informed.

Due to the incident, other shopkeepers and employees of several offices inside the building panicked and rushed out on the road. The electricity connection to the building was also cut off to avert any major accident. Meanwhile, four fire tenders were pressed into action. Fire fighters initially faced obstruction due to dense black smoke. However, the fire was controlled after almost one-and-a-half hours. The flames were completely doused around 3 pm. After preliminary inspection, fire fighters ascertained that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit in the air conditioning machine.

Apart from Park Street, another fire broke out in a tailoring shop in Kustia of Tiljala late on Thursday night. Some local residents spotted smoke coming out from the shop and informed police. Subsequently, the fire brigade was also informed.

However, one fire tender was pressed into action and the flames were doused within a short span of time. No injury reported.