None injured in Beliaghata factory fire

Kolkata: A fire broke out in an abandoned factory on Khodagunge Road in Beliaghata on Saturday afternoon. The blaze was brought under control by four fire tenders, and no casualties or injuries were reported. According to the locals, the single-storied asbestos shed factory, formerly used for glove manufacturing, caught fire around 2 pm. The fire tenders arrived promptly and managed to control the flames after nearly an hour-long effort. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be determined.