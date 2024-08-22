Non-teaching staff at Raiganj Univ launch pen-down strike

Raiganj: Non-teaching staff of Raiganj University have launched an indefinite pen-down strike demanding the recall of a suspension order issued against Tapan Kumar Nag, a senior assistant in the Computer Information Systems department. The strike has been called by the Sara Bangla TMC Sikkha Bandhu Samity and commenced on Wednesday. There were protest demonstrations in front of the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office also.



The suspension order, dated August 6, was reportedly issued in response to alleged anti-university activities conducted by Nag, who is also the secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of Sara Bangla TMC Sikkha Bandhu Samity. The university accuses Nag of making derogatory comments about the institution and its officials in the media. An investigation into these allegations is currently underway. Nag, however, denied any wrong doings. The ongoing strike has disrupted the university’s admission process for the degree courses, causing difficulties for prospective students.

Bijoy Das, president of the Raiganj Town unit of Sara Bangla TMC Sikkha Bandhu Samity, accused vice-chancellor, Dipak Kumar Roy, of using his position for political gain. “The Bengal Governor-appointed V-C is treating his office like a BJP party office,” Das alleged.

“Our leader Tapan Kumar Nag had protested against this. This suspension is a retaliatory measure. We will continue our strike until the suspension order is rescinded. We have also apprised our state leaders about this issue.”

Attempts to reach V-C Dipak Kumar Roy for comment were unsuccessful. The situation remains tense as both the university administration and the protesting staff await

further developments.