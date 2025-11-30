Non-teaching posts: WBSSC gets over 8L applications

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has received just over eight lakh applications so far for Group C and Group D non-teaching posts, well short of the nearly 18 lakh applications submitted in the 2016 recruitment round.

Applications opened on November 3 for 8,478 non-teaching posts in government-aided and sponsored junior high, secondary and higher secondary schools. Of these, 2,989 are Group C (clerk) posts and 5,489 are Group D posts. Commission data show that most applications are for Group D positions, for which the minimum qualification is passing Class VIII.

The new recruitment drive comes after a nine-year gap, following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of around 26,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff selected through the 2016 cycle. Officials expect some increase in applications in the final days but admit that the gap with the previous cycle is too wide to close.

While The Commission has not commented on the fall in numbers, those familiar with the process cite uncertainty over state recruitment after disputes over appointments, panel cancellations and legal scrutiny, which they say have unsettled fresh aspirants as well as previously appointed staff.

Several candidates who lost their jobs after court orders say trust in the system has eroded. Bibhas Dhar, an “untainted” Group C candidate, said he has applied but added, “many have lost confidence. Since April, jobless staff who are not receiving any salary have taken up other work to survive. Many are no longer interested.”