Non-submission of weekly report: Raj Bhavan sends letter to V-Cs

kolkata: A letter has been sent to the vice-chancellors of the state universities from Raj Bhavan after they failed to submit the university’s weekly activity report on the last working day of the week, as sought by the Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor, in an email earlier.



The letter stated: “No such report is seen to have been received so far. You may please do the needful.”

Reacting to the letter, state Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday said that after discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a decision will be taken.

A letter was sent to the Vice Chancellors of state universities by the Governor with directives seeking weekly reports and prior approval of the

Governor for any decisions which have financial implications. Basu had said that the state government and state education department were kept in the dark about this letter.

Basu had denied having known of issuance of any such letter and said that the department had come to know about it from Vice-Chancellors.

The minister while speaking to a group of journalists earlier said that the relationship of state government and Raj Bhavan is not about competition but cooperation.

Basu had raised questions on the legality of the letter and said that he has asked the department’s chief secretary to seek legal advice on it.