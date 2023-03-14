Non-stop daily flights to run between Bagdogra & Bengaluru from April 17

siliguri: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, announced the addition of its 15th domestic destination Bagdogra, to its network.



The airline will operate non-stop daily flights between Bagdogra and Bengaluru starting April 17.

This network expansion is a significant milestone, marking the airline’s entry into the state of West Bengal. The launch of operations from Bagdogra will also enhance connectivity between several nearby districts in the state of West Bengal, to Bengaluru which is one of India’s most prominent metro cities.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said: “ We are delighted to announce services from Bagdogra, our first destination in the state of West Bengal. Known for its serene landscapes and expansive tea estates, Bagdogra has been garnering growing interest among travellers from across the country.”

“ It also serves as a getaway to the northeastern states of India and the improvement in air connectivity will further boost the economic activity in the city. We are confident that travellers on this route will appreciate our service and offerings,” he added.

QP 1372 flight will depart from Bengaluru at 07:30am and will land at Bagdogra at 10:15am daily (Non-Stop).

QP 1373 will depart from Bagdogra at 10:55 am and will land in Bengaluru at 13:45pm (Non-Stop) daily.

The Airlines operates over 700 weekly flights connecting 15 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bagdogra, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.