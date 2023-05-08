‘Non-release of funds can lead to food crisis for MGNREGA workers’

darjeeling: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chhetri in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged him to release the funds to alleviate the plight of MGNREGA workers in West Bengal.



She has also alleged that the non-release of funds by the Centre could result in a food crisis for many of the MGNREGA workers in West Bengal- a stark reminder of the Bengal famine created by the British Raj.

Quoting a media report, Shanta Chettri claimed that the Centre owes West Bengal Rs 7500 crore of which Rs 2762 crore is for wages. No labour Budget has been approved for West Bengal for 2023-2024 under the scheme.

“Our political rivalry cannot be a sound ground to deprive millions of innocent poor workers of their livelihood. It is important to remember that MGNREGA, introduced in 2005, has served as a lifeline for rural workers whose livelihoods entirely depend on it. Those registered can demand upto 100 days work with an average income of Rs 213 daily,” stated the letter.

Expressing hope that the funds would be released at the earliest to alleviate the plight of MGNREGA workers of Bengal, Chhetri wrote: “I urge you to release the necessary funds immediately to prevent what could turn out to be a catastrophic Humanitarian crisis.”

Recently Raju Bista, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling had courted controversy by claiming that he was the man behind stopping the MGNREGA funds in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills.

“I have asked the Government to stop allotments for Har Ghar Jal Central scheme also. There is a lot of malpractice and fraud revolving around these schemes in the Hills. There are more than 1 lakh 59 thousand fake job cards in the Hills with a Rs 319 crore scam. 10 per cent of the population is minting money from these schemes, so they have to be punished,” Bista had declared.

The MP’s statement has not gone down well with the political camps in the Hills dubbing it as a conspiracy to economically punish the Hills.

Politicians had stated that if there are irregularities there should be a thorough probe. However poor workers should not be punished for no fault of their own.