Non-release of Bengal's funds: BJP MLA joins TMC's protest programme in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: BJP’s Gangarampur MLA, Satyendra Nath Roy, on Sunday, attended the protest programme of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Gangarampur and supported the party’s demand for the immediate release of funds for the 100 days work scheme and Awas Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.



As per instructions of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party workers staged a protest against the BJP-led Union government at Gangarampur’s Bataskuri area, which is around 100 metres away from the house of BJP MLA Satyendra Nath Roy.

The sit-in protest was going on as per schedule when suddenly, Roy, flanked by security personnel, came out of his house and walked to the stage at the Batasakuri intersection. The MLA got on stage and started an impromptu address using the public address system, which took the protesting Trinamool workers by surprise.

“I also agree with your demand. Let the state and Central government sit together and decide how to solve this problem. It is the responsibility of the government, not the legislators,” Roy said.

However, TMC workers started raising slogans, demanding accountability from him. The MLA was taken to his car safely by the security guards but Trinamool workers started protesting around the car too.

Mrinal Sarkar, TMC’s South Dinajpur district president, said: “It was an unexpected situation when BJP’s Gangarampur MLA visited our protest programme and supported our demand against the Centre. It is a clear indicator that the demand is justified.”

Swarup Chowdhury, BJP’s South Dinajpur district president, said: “I did not see the video clippings of what our party MLA said after reaching TMC’s protest convention. Our party will decide on this matter.”

Speaking about the Centre’s alleged deprivation by halting funds of the 100 days work scheme and Awas Yojana, Chowdhury said: “There must be some reason for which the Centre had blocked the funds of the state.”

Incidentally, just before the Assembly election in 2021, Roy, who was a member of the TMC party, had crossed over to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Trinamool workers staged a protest near BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh’s house in Siliguri with several demands, along with condemning the Manipur incident.

Papiya Ghosh, TMC district president of Darjeeling and senior TMC leader Gautam Deb also raised allegations of deprivation by the Centre.

“The Central government is doing nothing for the development of West Bengal. They are not releasing the money for the 100 days work scheme. Along with Manipur riots, incidents of violence against women are going on in different states of the country but the Central government is not taking any steps to control the situation. We condemned the incident for which we staged the protest in every block of Darjeeling district,” Gautam Deb said.

Apart from that, the protest took place in Matigara, Naxalbari, Phansidewa and also in Kharibari.