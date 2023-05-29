Non-payment of funds by Centre: INTTUC stages dharna

raiganj: The North Dinajpur unit of INTTUC held a two-day dharna at the GST office in Sudarsanpur, Raiganj, against the non-payment of several Central government funds to the state government for various schemes, including MGNREGA and the PM Awas Yojana.



The members submitted a memorandum to the GST officials on Monday demanding payment from the Centre.

The TMC leaders, including the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee Kanaiyalal Agarwal and the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality Sandip Biswas attended the dharna which started on Sunday.

Agarwal said: “A list of names of eleven lakh thirty-five thousand beneficiaries from our state was sent to the Central government ahead of the implementation of PM Awas Yojana. But the Centre never dispersed the funds.”

“Around one crore and eighty-five lakh workers who worked under the MGNREGA scheme did not receive their payment for more than six months. In North Dinajpur, beneficiaries are facing great financial hardship because of the non-payment of the MGNREGA fund,” he added.