Non-payment of Bengal’s dues: TMC extends ‘Shoi Shakho Shongroho Abhiyaan’ till May 10

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended the last date of submitting signatures by the people — “Shoi Shakho Shongroho Abhiyaan” by 15 days to support party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s fight against the Centre to bring back state’s dues.



The decision to extend the last date for submitting signatures was decided in the extended committee meeting of the party.

Sources said that district Trinamool Congress committees will have to submit the signatories to the state committee by May 10.

The party has already spelt out how the signatories have to be submitted. The main purpose of collecting signatures is to ensure that the Centre is forced to clear the dues and hence the state can continue all the development schemes without any more hiccups.

The districts where Banerjee’s “Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar” campaign is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks have been given 2-3 days extra to complete the submission of signatories. Banerjee had said that massive protests will be taken out on the streets of Delhi with one crore letters being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the release of Centre’s share of money under various heads, including for the 100 days work scheme.

“Give me one crore signatures and I assure you that I will get the money the Centre has withheld from us for 100 days work,” Banerjee had asserted.

Banerjee would personally visit Delhi with the 1 crore letters from the people seeking state’s dues. “Shoi Shakho Shongroho Abhiyaan” was already initiated and Trinamool is asking people to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh, seeking their rightful dues.

“Anchal Sabhapati of the party will collect these letters and next month, along with over 1 crore letters, I will personally go to Delhi and sit outside Krishi Bhavan and see if the Centre can shut me out. We will see if the central government has the guts to deny the demands of over 1 crore people of Bengal,” Abhishek Banerjee had stated.