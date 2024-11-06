Non-interlocking works: As many as 181 local trains cancelled

Kolkata: Train services on the Howrah-Burdwan Chord Line section will be significantly disrupted from November 14 to 17 due to Non-Interlocking (NI) work at Masagram and Shaktigarh stations. The Eastern Railway (ER) announced that this essential work will lead to the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains over the four-day period.

The ET issued a statement on Tuesday outlining the scope of the work, which includes a major signal upgrade and the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Masagram. This upgrade will directly connect the Howrah-Burdwan Chord Section to the South Eastern Railway (SER) route, enabling a direct link to Bankura and Bishnupur via Masagram-Mustaphachak-Gopinathpur-Indas-Beliatore route, thus enhancing connectivity for the ER. The signal upgrade will involve work on the Up, Down and Reversible lines between Masagram and Shaktigarh and the installation of a new automatic signalling system. The project aims to significantly increase the sectional capacity of the Howrah-Barddhaman Chord, allowing for more trains to run on this route, opening new avenues for tourism, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to the economic growth of the region.

As a result of these works, from November 14 to 17, 16 express and mail trains, including Shantiniketan Express, Sealdah-Rampurhat Express, Sealdah-Asansol Intercity Express, Howrah Azimganj Kaviguru Express, and Sealdah-Suri MEMU Express, will be cancelled. Additionally, 16 trains, such as Howrah Jodhpur Superfast Express, Howrah Mumbai Mail, Padatik Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express and Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express, will be diverted. Additionally, a total of 181 local trains on both the Up and Down lines were cancelled over the four days. On November 14 and 15, 52 local trains between Howrah and Burdwan via Main line and Chord line and between Sealdah and Burdwan and Bandel and Burdwan will be cancelled. The number of cancelled trains will increase to 66 on November 16 and 63 on November 17.

Eastern Railway officials have urged commuters to bear with the inconvenience, emphasising that the inconvenience caused today will lead to better services in the future.