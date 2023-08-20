Non-interlocking work for 3rd line between Rampurhat and Chatra section begins

Kolkata: The non-interlocking work for the commissioning of the third line between Rampurhat and Chatra has commenced.



In order to increase mobility in the connecting Railway link from South Bengal to North Bengal or North Eastern states as well as to the adjacent states of Bihar and Jharkhand via Sahibganj loop, the non-interlocking work started from August 18 as per schedule.

On August 18, two crossing points at Swadinpur were dismantled. In addition to this, traction modification work was carried out there. Other works related to asset maintenance and capacity augmentation like tamping of line, laying and welding of joints, ultrasound testing, dressing and ballasting of track are being executed at different areas in the Rampurhat–Chatra section.

Approximately 49 trains were cancelled and 25 diverted for the work so that rest of the trains could be run easily through the section during the block period, according to the Railways. Train services were regulated from August 18 to September 6.

At least 150 assistant station masters and 259 other staff of the Operating department as well as a similar volume of manpower of other departments have been deployed for this work under the supervision of the senior officers of Eastern Railways.