Non-interlocking work at Dum Dum Junction postponed

The non-interlocking work which was supposed to take place at Dum Dum Junction from Friday till March 4 has been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The Sealdah Division informed that normal train services will be available on those days. Earlier, the Division had notified that work involving the upgradation of Railway infrastructure at Dum Dum Station will take place during the mentioned duration. To accommodate the work, multiple local trains and mail trains were cancelled by the Division.

Multiple local trains in Sealdah to Ranaghat, Habra, Hasnabad, Dankuni, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Duttapukur, Naihati amongst others were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. Mail trains including Sealdah-Asansol Intercity Express, Sealdah-Suri MEMU Express and Sealdah-Jangipur Road Express were also cancelled on March 2. Similarly, Sealdah-Suri MEMU Express was cancelled on March 3 as well.

Circular Railway services on Saturday and Sunday were also supposed to be suspended or diverted. For the benefit of the commuters, the Division had planned to ply four pairs of shuttle services between Tala and Majherhat. However, the Division on Friday notified that in the best interest of passengers, the non-interlocking work has been postponed and normal services will ply.