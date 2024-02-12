Non-functioning trident lamp posts to be removed soon

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove the non-functioning trident lamp posts and auction those soon. According to sources, some of these non-functioning trident lamp posts are seen leaning on the roadside obstructing the side of the road for vehicular movement. It also increases chances of accidents as it may fall any time losing its balance.

For the removal work, an agency will be engaged following due process. After removal of those trident lamp posts, the hole created for the lamp posts will be covered up and the surface will be returned to its original state. This apart, BMC is working on the change of existing sodium vapour street lamps with LED across the 41 wards in phases. Also BMC is stressing on the repair and maintenance of the street lights and lamp posts across its jurisdiction. The authorities also planned to restore damaged lamp post poles, cables and other necessary electrical components in ward 4, 5 and 6, including the road on the rear side of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport near Kakhali. For the said work, estimated cost is around Rs 25.2 lakh. For the execution of the work, an agency will be engaged.