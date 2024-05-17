‘Non-functional Mark-II tubewells to be repaired soon in Kaliyaganj’

Raiganj: Considering the difficulties of the residents during the dry spell of weather, the authorities of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity of North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to repair Mark–II tubewells which have remained non-functional for a long period in the rural belt of the Kaliyaganj Block.



In the absence of rain and the prevailing hot weather, the water table has gone down in many places of Kaliyaganj. Tubewells in many places have become non-functional and ponds have dried up. Under these conditions, residents are facing acute paucity of water.

It was reported that in the last decade, around 1000 Mark-II tube wells were installed in different areas in Kaliyaganj by local Gram Panchayats. Around Rs 1 lakh has been spent for installing each Mark-II tubewell. In many places these tubewells have remained non-functional for a long period in the absence of proper maintenance. The residents have demanded that the authorities of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity repair the Mark–II tubewells immediately.

Parimal Sarkar, a resident of Kaliyaganj, said: “We have found some Mark-II tubewells have remained in disorder on the road side from Shergram to Khonargram in Kaliyaganj. We have demanded the Panchayat Samity repair the tubewells immediately. They assured us to do the same.”

Bappa Sarkar, Sabhadipati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, said: “We initiated a move to repair the non-functional Mark–II tubewells in the rural belt through our Gram Panchayat.

We do not get any funds for maintenance. We are arranging for funds from the Panchayat to make them functional to provide water.”