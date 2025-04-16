Non-energy sources prime air-pollutant in Howrah: Study

Kolkata: An updated ‘air pollution source apportionment and atmospheric carrying capacity study’ in Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) areas to assess the air pollution impact management (AQM) activities has identified non-energy sources (road transport, industry and residential) as the major source of atmospheric PM 2.5 (60 per cent) in the HMC area.

About 79 per cent of the non-energy sources to atmospheric PM10 were attributed to road dust resuspension. About 69 percent contributing to atmospheric PM 2.5 was also due to the same. About 75 per cent of PM 10 and 56 per cent of PM2.5 were attributed to industry related emissions. Vehicular emissions are the major source of most gaseous pollutants.

Howrah, along with five other cities from Bengal, are listed in the catalogue of non-attainment cities together with another 129 cities across India under the NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) based on atmospheric PM10 concentrations in five consecutive years. Target is to reduce PM10 in these cities by 40 per cent within 2026.

In 2022, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) commissioned The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi to conduct an updated air pollution study within the HMC area to assess Ground Level Concentration (GLC) of air pollutants, prepare inventory of various source pollutants, conduct source apportionment studies, assess atmospheric carrying capacity, and develop roadmap for sectors to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations.