Nominations: HC tells Hare Street PS to escort 4 candidates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, directed the Hare Street Police Station to escort four candidates of the Panchayat elections to their respective places to file their nominations.



The court further instructed the police stations, through whose jurisdiction they will pass, to assist the officers from Hare Street Police Station.

The matter was heard by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

He also ordered the CCTV footage from all the involved police stations in the four cases, starting from June 14 at 9 am. until Thursday at 7 pm, for one year.

Earlier, while addressing a related issue where candidates were prevented from filing their nominations for the upcoming Panchayat

polls, Justice Mantha had ordered: “Since the last date for filing nominations is tomorrow, as a special case, the Bhangar Police Station and Kashipur Police Station are directed to provide all necessary assistance to the petitioners for filing their nominations during the day or by tomorrow.”

The petitioners, who are members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), had complained that they were prevented from filing their nominations on June 13.