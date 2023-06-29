Nomination withdrawal much less in 2023 compared to 2018: SEC

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) in an affidavit told Calcutta High Court on Thursday that the withdrawal of nominations for the July 8 Panchayat polls in the state has been much lesser compared to the previous civic body polls in 2018.



The Commission on Thursday also cancelled nominations of all contesting candidates for three Gram Panchayat (GP) seats in the ensuing Panchayat elections.

Earlier in the day, the SEC informed the High Court that the number of valid nominations is also much higher this time. The commission in its affidavit said that the number of nomination withdrawals this time remained at 20,612 as against a total number of 2,28,158 valid nominations. “In 2018, the number of nomination withdrawals stood at 23,619 against a total number of 1,33,673 valid nominations,” said the affidavit.

The nominations had been higher this time while the withdrawal remained on a lower side compared to the corresponding figures in 2018.

The SEC also told the court that the process of identification of the sensitive booth in the state has already started and it has asked all the district magistrates (DMs) and district police superintendents to expedite the process.

It also mentioned that it received around 754 complaints of irregularities during the nomination phase and it has ordered a thorough investigation.

It has also claimed that as per the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the CCTV footage of all the election booths will be preserved. On Wednesday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam advised the commission to operate in such a manner so that the faith of the general people in it is restored.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission on Thursday cancelled nominations of all contesting candidates for three Gram Panchayat (GP) seats in the ensuing Panchayat elections. The nominations for the GP seat in Goton under Raina II block in East Burdwan and another two seats of GP under Mangalpur of Habibpur in Malda figure in this list.

The move of the Commission has made it clear that there will be no elections in these three GP seats.

According to sources in the Commission, the nominations for these three GPs’ have been cancelled as the candidates have not followed proper procedures.

The state Election Commission also cancelled the nomination filed by Trinamool candidate Mohinuddin Gazi of Minakhan in North 24-Parganas. It was alleged that Gazi had filed his candidature from Saudi Arabia where he had gone for Haj.

“The Commission during enquiry found that the nomination filed by his proposer on behalf of the candidate is not legal. Hence, the candidature has been cancelled,” an official in the SEC said.

Gazi had filed his nomination as a candidate from Kumarjole Gram Panchayat.

The said candidate had left India before June 8, when the process of the filing of nominations began so it was practically impossible for him to file his nomination. Moreover, the nomination papers are needed to be signed at the office concerned in front of the officer concerned. The Commission is also likely to take action against the BDO who happens to be the returning officer for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

Last week, CPI(M) filed a petition before Calcutta High Court alleging that Gazi had filed his candidature from abroad.

Meanwhile, the state police granted leave to Suman Roy Chowdhury, the IC of Nandgram PS. He had applied for leave for personal reasons. The Inspector of the detective department wing of East Midnapore Kashinath Chowdhury will be in temporary charge of the Nandigram PS. CI of Mahisadal Manabendra Pal and DSP Mainul Haque will also monitor the Nandigram PS.