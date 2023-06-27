Nomination withdrawal: HC tells SEC to form team to probe

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to constitute a team of officers to conduct an inquiry into the complaint by two candidates who have alleged that they were forced to withdraw their nomination.



Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam was hearing the case filed by two candidates who had filed nominations for Panchayat Election under South 24-Parganas but were forced to withdraw it. The Panchayat Election is going to be held on July 8. The candidates alleged that they were forced to withdraw their nominations by intimidation and threat.

In this regard, as per the lawyer representing the petitioners, an immediate complaint was given to the SEC. The court has directed the SEC to inquire into the complaint in an independent manner and file a report in the court. The matter will be taken up on Monday.