Nomination starts in Malda amid tight security

Malda: The nomination by the candidates of various political parties for the general elections 2024 slated on May 7 in Malda started from Friday amid tight security at the Collectorate Building, the administrative headquarters, in English Bazar.The entire area has been barricaded with bamboo and the entry into the nomination room has been restricted to five.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate and district election officer and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda with other administrative officials took stock of the situation before the nomination started. The nomination process will continue till April 19. The first day of the nomination was marked by a chaos between the supporters of SUCI and the BJP who had come for the nomination of their respective candidates. SUCI alleged that while entering the administrative area with their supporters, the BJP activists allegedly manhandled their female supporters. The police present on the spot immediately responded to the situation and controlled the situation.

Goutam Sarkar, district secretary of SUCI, said: “We came for the nomination of our candidates for both North and South Malda but some BJP workers misbehaved with our female supporters and touched them improperly.

They came to beat us when we protested.” Khagen Murmu, North Malda BJP candidate, after submitting his nomination, said: “The allegations are false. We stopped our procession at the right place. The gate was crowded and the police were clearing the gate. None of us misbehaved with anyone. “