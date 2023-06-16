‘Nomination filing process completed peacefully’

BALURGHAT: Nomination filing process ended peacefully in South Dinajpur district. No untoward



incident regarding this was reported.

District Panchayat Election Officer Bijin Krishna said: “The whole process of filing nomination was conducted peacefully in the two subdivisions-Balurghat and Gangarampur. We have so far received no complaint from any political party regarding the matter. We have arranged tight security measures so that no untoward incident occurs.”

In South Dinajpur, four political parties, including Trinamool Congress, BJP, Left Front and Congress are in the fray in the rural polls covering 64 Gram Panchayats (GPs), eight Panchayat Samities (PSs) and one Zilla Parishad.

Of 64 GPs, the total number of seats is 1308, of eight PSs, the figure is 189 and the Zilla Parishad has 21 seats.

“In the Gram Panchayat level, as many as 4259 candidates have filed nominations. In the Panchayat Samity level, a total number of 716 candidates are in the fray. In Zilla Parishad, a total number of 112 candidates have been

contesting in the rural polls from South Dinajpur,” said an official from the district administration. The

district has 1223 polling stations covering all eight blocks and has 11, 57,717 voters.

South Dinajpur TMC president Mrinal Sarkar claimed: “We have won three GP seats uncontested in South Dinajpur district. In Tapan, we have won one GP seat and in Gangarampur, our party has won in two GP seats as the opposition parties had failed to submit the nomination papers from those three seats.”