Nod given to construction of Metro pier

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, permitted the construction of pier number 318 of Kavi Subhash to Airport via the Rajarhat Metro project to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Wednesday.

Pier number 318 will be constructed at Chingrighata crossing, one of the busiest crossings in the city. Earlier permission had not been given considering the traffic congestion that may occur at the intersection. Prior to permitting the implementing agency, RVNL, and the Kolkata Police conducted rigorous trial runs of traffic regulation at the crossing. The last such trial run was conducted from May 13 to May 16. Considering all parameters, permission was given for the construction of this pier.