Nobody will benefit from Uniform Civil Code: Amartya Sen

Kolkata: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen once again lashed out at the BJP-led Centre saying that attempts to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were a ‘bluff’ and linked to ‘Hindu Rashtra’.



Sen while speaking to media at Visva Bharati on Wednesday said that nobody would benefit from the move.

He said the exercise was certainly linked to the idea of ‘Hindu Rashtra’. He said that ‘Hindu Rastra’ cannot be the only way in which the country can progress and one should look at these questions with a broader outlook.

There is an attempt to misuse the Hindu religion. Attempts to implement UCC are to overtly simplify a complicated issue with so many differences among people, Sen stated. “I saw in the papers today that there should not be any further delay in the implementation of UCC.

Where did such a stupid thing come from? We have been without UCC for thousands of years and can also be without it in future,” added Sen.

Sen questioned the management of Visva Bharati University who are trying to evict him from his ancestral property.

He met a group of Visva Bharati University students at his house ‘Pratichi’. He said that the University authorities should ask themselves why so many people are against their attitude.