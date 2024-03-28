Nobody took my permission to use photo of World Cup-winning team: Pathan

Kolkata: In reply to the Congress’ complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against him for using the photographs of the World Cup winning team in 2011 by the party workers, Trinamool Congress candidate for Berhampopre and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Thursday said that they won the world cup through hard work.



Pathan also said that he has huge fan followers across the country and they have the right to use photographs of the World Cup-winning team.

He also clarified that he did not know the poster of the World Cup-winning cricket team was used. He also said that nobody took permission from him in this regard.The Election Commission will certainly look into all these aspects as well, Pathan added.

The poster which was allegedly used by some Trinamool Congress workers features the image of Pathan and other cricketers, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Bengal Congress on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the ECI against Pathan, accusing the former cricketer of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using posters of national heroes, including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal, the Pradesh Congress Committee demanded strict action against Pathan and said using banners and posters of India’s cricket World Cup winning team in 2011 was a gross violation of the MCC.

“This is to inform you that Yusuf Pathan has started using banners and posters and photos in different places in the said constituency. It clearly depicts the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2011 winning moments and high profile cricket celebrities including the likes of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others,” the party said in the letter to the CEO.