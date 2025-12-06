Noble cause: KMC launches ‘Tree Ambulance’ to treat ailing trees

Kolkata: At a time when poor air quality has become a major concern across metropolitan cities, Kolkata has introduced its first-ever Tree Ambulance—a mobile unit designed to provide on-site treatment to sick or damaged trees. From now on, citizens will be able to call the service for immediate intervention whenever they notice an ailing tree.

The initiative was inaugurated on Friday at Nazrul Mancha by Debasish Kumar, Member, Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Gardens), KMC.

The ambulance is equipped with essential supplies, including water, fertilisers, cutting tools, pumping machines, hedge trimmers and basic treatment materials. Residents can avail the service either through a dedicated toll-free number or by informing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation directly. Beyond offering first-aid to distressed trees, the unit will also help replant uprooted saplings, trim or stabilise leaning trees and straighten trees up to eight to ten feet tall that may have tilted due to external factors.

“We are starting with one ambulance and three trained workers on a trial basis. More units will be added if the initiative proves effective,” said Debasish Kumar.

“This service has been made possible through the encouragement of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and financial assistance from the MLA Local Area Development Fund.”

Welcoming the step toward a greener city, environmentalist Swati Nandi Chakraborty noted: “Rapid urbanisation often results in trees becoming damaged or uprooted. An eco-friendly service like this will ensure timely bandaging, cavity treatment and replantation, helping many trees survive.”