‘No Violence will be tolerated’: Governor

Siliguri: The United Gorkha Manch, an alliance of Opposition parties led by BJP met Governor C V Ananda Bose in Siliguri and submitted a memorandum.



“No violence will be tolerated,” said the Governor later.

A delegation led by Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, along with the representatives of United Gorkha Manch met the Governor on Thursday at the State Guest House in Siliguri.

Bista requested the Governor to deploy Central forces in every booth not only during the elections but for the next six weeks after the election, as they are expecting post-poll violence.

After the meeting, the Governor talked to media persons and assured that peace will be maintained during the election.

“The High Court has given the order to conduct peaceful elections without violence. As Governor, this is my duty to ensure that the order of the court is implemented. No violence will be tolerated. Every citizen will be able to cast their votes freely and fearlessly. That is what we are trying,” said the Governor.

Several regional political parties in the Hills joined hands with the BJP to forge an alliance to contest the Panchayat polls. This alliance has been named United Gorkha Manch.

Bista during the meeting with the Governor alleged that candidates of the alliance party were unable to submit their nominations. They also alleged that they are receiving threat calls from a party (read the BGPM).

In this regard, the Governor said: “I like to be the ground zero Governor...”

Anit Thapa, president, BGPM stated: “Even the Governor knows that the Hills is the most peaceful area. It doesn’t even have a history of poll violence. They can get all the Central forces they want. We will make adequate arrangements for their stay in the Hills.”

Adding to this, Shakti Prasad Sharma, spokesperson, BGPM said: “The alliance has been tangled since the beginning. That’s why Raju Bista is raising false allegations to the governor to cover up his failure.”

The Governor departed for Kalimpong following his meeting with the UGM delegation. He is scheduled to stay in Kalimpong on June 29 and 30.