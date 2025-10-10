No valid voter will be dropped during SIR in Bengal: EC

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Thursday assured that no genuine voter’s name will be deleted from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

A four-member team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, concluded its two-day visit to Bengal after reviewing final preparations for the SIR exercise. The team held a key meeting at Kolaghat in East Midnapore with election officials from Bankura, Jhargram and East Midnapore districts.

According to sources, Bharti issued a stern directive, making it clear that all officials involved in the electoral process must strictly follow the EC’s instructions and warned of legal and disciplinary action in case of any deviation.

A senior official present at the meeting said that the CEO reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that the names of genuine and eligible voters remain untouched during the SIR.