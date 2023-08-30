No ‘torn jeans’ in AJC Bose College, students to sign affidavit

The first-year students taking admission at the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose (AJC) College and their guardians will now have to sign an affidavit stating that they will not come to the campus wearing “torn or artificially torn” jeans or any kind of indecent clothing.

The college’s prohibition on students and staff wearing torn jeans to campus is not new. The notification — “No student or staff can enter inside college premises wearing torn jeans or artificially torn jeans. It is strictly prohibited inside the college campuses” — was issued nearly a year back.

After this notification, a section of students protested against the new rule. The college principal said that few students were found to be flouting this rule, hence the decision was taken for the fresh students to sign an undertaking stating the same before taking admission in the college.