Kolkata: Following Justice Biswajit Basu’s surprise visit at Fanindra Deb Institution in Jalpaiguri district, the District Inspector of Schools of South 24-Parganas directed schools to strictly comply with the rules like no teacher should use mobile phone in the classroom during instructional hours.



Justice Basu visited the school on March 15. He pointed out the cleanliness issue and absence of teachers in the school. The school has around 2000 students and 47 teaching as well as non-teaching staff. Out of the total staff, there are 38 teachers. The head of the institution on Monday said that a clarification on the reason for the absence of a certain number of teachers has been sent to the district school education official.

In the direction sent to various schools under South 24-Parganas district, it was specified that no teacher shall be allowed to avail any kind of leave without prior permission of the HOI. “In case of taking leave appropriate documentation in support of his/her prayer has to be furnished by the incumbent teacher well before the school authority upon their satisfaction,” it was stated.

Apart from this, instructions were also given on ensuring a clean and tidy environment in school with proper hygienic practices in place. This was with respect to drinking water facilities, toilet and urinals, mid-day meal kitchen shade and dining hall. The HOI have also been directed to maintain relevant records and registers of the school up to date.