‘No suspension of elephant & car safaris at Jaldapara National Park’

Alipurduar: Amid rumours following the devastating fire at Holong Bungalow, the Forest Department has assured that both the elephant and car safaris at Jaldapara National Park will continue without interruption.



The department has put an end to the speculation, confirming that the upcoming tourist season will proceed as planned.

The speculation on social media regarding the suspension of safaris was promptly addressed by Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Forest Division.

“The closure of elephant and car safaris in Jaldapara has nothing to do with the accident at Hollong Forest Bungalow,” stated DFO Kaswan on Monday.

“After the forest reopens on September 15, tourists will continue to enjoy the same elephant and car safaris as before,” he added. Forest department sources further indicated that while no decision has been made regarding the reconstruction of the Holong Bungalow, there are no changes to the safari operations.

Before the park closed on June 15 for the breeding season, five Kumki elephants were used for the safaris, and the same number will be available this tourist season.

Additionally, the 45 gypsy vehicles operating car safaris at Madarihat, Chilapata, and Shalkumarhat will continue to function as usual.

Tourists can book their elephant and car safaris online through the official Jaldapara National Park website or at the offline counter in Jaldapara.