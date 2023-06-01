No strike in Darj on June 2 & 3, say transport associations

darjeeling: Putting to rest all speculations of a vehicular or general bandh in Darjeeling on June 2 and 3, all transport associations have made it clear that no such strike will be observed. A clip has been doing the rounds on social media claiming that there is a vehicular strike in the Darjeeling Hills on June 2 and 3. This has sparked panic and uncertainty amidst the ongoing tourist onrush.



“No association or individual has been named in the clips that have gone viral on social media. If any individual or association is having any problem or issue, then they should come out in the open or contact us. This is the peak tourist season. Vehicles, hotels and shops are doing brisk businesses. At this point, any sort of bandh is out of question. We do not support any bandh,” said SN Pradhan of the Himalayan Transport Joint Action Committee.

He further stated that Darjeeling has been declared a strike-free zone. “Darjeeling has always been plagued by strikes. In 2017 we had a 104-day long bandh. What was the end result? Instead of achieving anything, we lost out on everything, including the economy. Strike is not the solution to any problem.”

He stated that the clips talk of problems being created by North Bengal State Transport buses. “With the tourist rush and shortage of vehicles North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses started plying. There are more than 20 buses plying in a day. Instead of running all the buses from Siliguri to Darjeeling via Rohini, they should run some on the main road also via Tindharia.

The buses and frequent Darjeeling Himalayan joyride services are causing the traffic jams between Ghoom and Darjeeling,” stated Pradhan.

The NBSTC had stated that they would operate small buses of 27 passenger capacity, instead they are running the big buses that cannot navigate easily on hill roads, claimed Pradhan.

Incidentally the NBSTC service on the Darjeeling to Siliguri route has become immensely popular among both tourists and local residents alike. While the share taxis charge Rs 250 per passenger from Darjeeling to Siliguri, the bus charges Rs 103.

The popularity of the bus service has not gone down well with a section of shared taxi drivers operating on the Siliguri- Darjeeling route. Sagar Rai of Gorkha Ekta Chalak Sangha said: “We do not support any bandhs. All vehicles will ply on June 2 and 3.”