No strict action to be taken against Bidyut Chakrabarty: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday provided interim relief to the former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Visva-Bharati University Bidyut Chakrabarty by observing that no strict action can be taken against him for the time being.

The matter was heard by Justice Jay Sengupta, who reprimanded the police by reportedly observing that if Rabindranath was alive, they would have accused him too. Five cases were filed against him and Santiniketan Police Station has sent a notice to Chakrabarty for questioning.

Chakrabarty had filed a case in Calcutta High Court challenging the notice. In one such case, the police had implicated a letter written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by Chakrabarty, wherein he had discussed Rabindranath Tagore’s writing in detail. Justice Sengupta questioned the cognizable offence in the letter and the connection between the letter and the case.

One of the charges filed against Chakrabarty is that he allegedly prevented the toto driver from plying the toto. The order in this case will be passed by the Court on January 11.