No strict action against BJP MP Saumitra Khan till July 15: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted protection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan till July 15. If deemed necessary, Khan can apply for dismissal of the FIR, the court directed.



Khan had approached Calcutta High Court for protection in fear of being arrested before Panchayat polls, which is scheduled to take place on July 8. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, allowed the case to be filed.

Hearing the matter on Friday, Justice Mantha directed that no strict action can be taken against the MP till July 15. Earlier, Khan had mentioned that several cases have been allegedly filed against him for raising allegations of corruption against the IC of Sonamukhi police station.

He feared that he may be arrested in that case ahead of Panchayat polls and hence has approached the court seeking protection.