‘No staff of schools under WBBSE can leave school during work hours without prior approval’

Kolkata: According to a directive from now no teaching or non-teaching staff of recognised secondary schools under West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) can leave school during school hours except with prior approval of the head of the institution.



The state finance department issued a notice on May 20 stating: “...no officer or staff shall leave office during office hours except with the prior approval of the Head of Office and that tiffin break between 1:30 pm and 2 pm is meant only for tiffin purpose and for no other purpose. Any violation in this regard shall be strictly viewed and will be treated as absent in office and action may be initiated as per rules.”

The department stated that this move was taken to ensure punctuality in attendance and to avoid disturbances in government offices, including schools.

Mentioning this memorandum, the WBBSE released a memorandum on Monday while implementing the same to ensure punctuality in attendance in schools.

The teaching and non-teaching staff have been requested to comply with the conditions mentioned in the memorandum published by Nabanna after the vacation period is over.