No SJDA land sold without prior nod from state: Official

Denying allegations that land under Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) was being sold, the authorities said that currently, 145.155 acres of vacant land, protected by boundary walls, is available and nothing is being done without the ‘permission of the state government’.

“This land will be used as per the instructions of the state government,” stated Sourav Chakraborty, SJDA chairman, at a news conference on Wednesday.

“No SJDA land has been sold without permission from the state government in the past 10 years. Currently, we have 145.155 acres of vacant land which will be used as per the instructions by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Chakraborty.

Several allegations of illegal encroachment on government land have been raised by Opposition parties in the past. It was also alleged that many people have encroached on the SJDA land. Based on the allegations, the chairman started a proof-check of all land under SJDA was done where he found that no land had been encroached upon in the past 10 years.

About 2024 square kilometres fall under SJDA. In this area, 145.155 acres of land is vacant. This area stretches from Bidhannagar to Dhupguri.

The chairman also stated that SJDA has undertaken development works worth Rs 26 crore. The SJDA will also give a face-lift to Bidhan Market. A road inside the market will be repaired, the fish market will be developed and the drainage system will be improved.

“We have made a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bidhan Market project. This DPR will be sent to the state government. After getting the nod, we will start work. The drainage system is a big issue in the market. Due to this, traders have to face a tough time during the monsoon season. We will try to finish the work before the monsoons,” the chairman added.

Moreover, a water reservoir will be constructed at the market to combat any fire incident, he said.