‘No SIR duties for centre in-charges of HS examinations’

Kolkata: Centre in-charges of the Higher Secondary Examination will be relieved of duties related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls during examination hours each day.

The examinations will be held from February 12 to 27, with around 7.1 lakh candidates appearing across 2,103 venues under three systems simultaneously.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the Election Commission had allowed centre in-charges, who are government officials, to remain free from SIR duties during examination hours so they could carry out HS-related responsibilities. “They will focus on examination work first and attend SIR duties after exam hours if required,” he said.

There are 822 main venues, each with a centre in charge responsible for collecting question papers from the custodian, supervising distribution to venues under the main venue, and sealing and returning answer scripts after the examination.

A total of 7,10,811 candidates will appear this year. Of them, 6,35,864 will sit for Semester IV, 59,452 for the Semester III supplementary examination, and about 15,495 under the old annual system.