‘No signs of struggle found in seminar room’

Kolkata: There was no “sign” of “struggle” in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College where the body of the post graduate trainee (PGT) was found, said a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report.

Any evidence that could establish that the victim had struggled or her fight with the assailant were missing on the wooden stage mattress and adjoining areas inside the seminar hall, the report has corroborated. Quoting the CFSL report, a national daily has reported that “Evidence of possible struggle shown by the victim to the assailant or fight in between them were missing on the wooden stage mattress and adjoining area inside the seminar hall. Except for the mattress kept on the wooden platform, the CFSL team didn’t find any biological stains anywhere such as the wooden platform, the wooden table kept near it or the floor of the seminar hall”.

The strartling CFSL report raised a series of questions relating to the incident and also on the probe carried by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It also raised questions on how someone could have entered the seminar room, committed a crime and left, without anyone noticing him. After the CFSL report surfaced, the junior doctors have again “revitalised” their movement in connection with the RG Kar incident. The CFSL team inspected the crime scene on August 14, a day after the CBI took over the case on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. By that time the Kolkata Police SIT had already visited the crime scene and had collected the exhibits.

According to Hindustan Times, it reviewed the 12-page report by a five-member CFSL team. The report is dated September 11, 2024. Quoting the report, the news daily stated that the scene of crime “was not in well-preserved condition” and there was evidence of “disturbance”.

As per CFSL report, the seminar room where the doctor was found dead was located on the TB ward on the third floor.

There was a nursing station manned round-the-clock on the path leading to the seminar room, followed by patient rooms on one side. It also said that the door to the seminar room was closed with a piece of cloth tied to the door bolt and was not sealed.

This report raised concerns if the CBI would be able to establish the case against Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was first arrested by the Kolkata police on August 10 for the rape and murder of the doctor, in court. CBI has filed a charge sheet against Roy, alleging that Roy committed the crime when the doctor went to sleep in the seminar room during a break.

The CBI took over the case from Kolkata police and later arrested Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar and Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police station, on charges of tampering with evidence to hush up the case. They were released on bail on December 13 after CBI failed to file the charge sheet against them within the stipulated 90-day period.

The Junior Doctors’ Front that spearheaded the protest against the RG Kar incident now raised question if CFSL report was true, how the prime accused Sanjay Roy, who was arrested on charges of raping and murdering the doctor, was then involved in the crime and where was the actual crime scene. The junior doctors also questioned the CBI probe as it did not mention about it. The junior doctors staged a protest outside the CBI office in Salt Lake accusing the agency of unnecessary delay in the probe.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors who were staging demonstrations around 50 feet away from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee placing their demand that Dorina Crossing be named after “Abhayay”. A letter in this regard was also sent to the Chief Secretary and the city’s Mayor each.