‘No significant rainfall in Bengal this week’

KOLKATA: At a time when several south Bengal districts are witnessing a flood-like situation, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday said that there is no prediction of rainfall in Kolkata till Saturday. However, the humidity related discomfort will continue to haunt people, the MeT office said.

There is no longer an impact of depression in the state and south Bengal districts will continue to witness sunny days in the next couple of days. Humidity level may be on the higher side as there was a huge incursion of moisture in the state following the depression.“Most of the south Bengal districts will remain sunny. Some parts may however remain partially cloudy. There will be no significant rainfall in south Bengal this week. There may be a little shower in the coastal districts on Friday,” a weather official said.

Sky will mostly remain clear in north Bengal districts. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday, September 18. The isolated heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 20, in Assam and Meghalaya on September 19. Similar conditions are likely to take place in other states like Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 18 and 19.

A depression in Northeast Chhattisgarh and adjacent Jharkhand is likely to move west-northwest leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in other parts of the country.