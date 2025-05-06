No signage removed at Jagannath Dham, say cops; warn against rumours

Kolkata: Amid rumours that the Bengal government had removed signages of the Jagannath Dham in Digha, the East Midnapore district police shared images on social media late in the evening, confirming that no signages had been taken down.

After the Odisha government raised questions on the use of the word “Dham” for Jagannath Temple in Digha, some sections in Bengal started a propaganda saying that the word “Dham” was removed from the signages.

In a post on X, East Midnapore Police said: “Rumours are being spread from certain corners that under pressure from various groups, the Government of West Bengal has removed different signage of Shri Digha Jagannath Dham. Pls see for yourself. This is blatantly false.”

The district police of East Midnapore also urged people not to pay heed to propaganda that was being spread with some malafide intention.

“Jagannath Dham Digha remains one of the most revered sites for the devotees and pilgrims. We would request devotees to not get misled by false propaganda by people of vested interests,” the district police further pointed out in social media. It also reminded that legal action will also be taken against those who were carrying out the propaganda.

“Strict Legal action will be taken against rumour mongers and fake news paddlers,” East Midnapore police added.